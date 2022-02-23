AON (NYSE:AON) to Repurchase $7.50 billion in Outstanding Shares

AON (NYSE:AON) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $285.29 on Wednesday. AON has a 1 year low of $221.82 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.47 and its 200 day moving average is $290.87.
AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AON will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.
In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,755 shares of company stock worth $9,539,331 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
AON Company Profile
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
