AON (NYSE:AON) to Repurchase $7.50 billion in Outstanding Shares

AON (NYSE:AON) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $285.29 on Wednesday. AON has a 1 year low of $221.82 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.47 and its 200 day moving average is $290.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AON will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,755 shares of company stock worth $9,539,331 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

