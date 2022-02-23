Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $580.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $580.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $574.40 million to $590.77 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $512.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.92. 37,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,440,746. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

