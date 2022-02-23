Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $108.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.74. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 94.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

