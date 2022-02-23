Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ AAOI opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $108.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.74. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $11.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.
