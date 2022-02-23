Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 365.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 88,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,046,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 189,652 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares in the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

