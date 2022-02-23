Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,320 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,084 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,045,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 3,544.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 645,295 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.10. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.24%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

