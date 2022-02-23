Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archrock had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.
AROC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. 17,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,520. Archrock has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.24%.
Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.
