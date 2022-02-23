Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archrock had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

AROC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. 17,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,520. Archrock has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Archrock by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 790,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Archrock by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 135,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archrock by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archrock by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,672,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 123,134 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Archrock by 500.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 114,990 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

