Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:ARQT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.57. 4,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,847. The company has a market capitalization of $833.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.46. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
