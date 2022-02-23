Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ARQT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.57. 4,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,847. The company has a market capitalization of $833.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.46. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $53,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $252,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,560 shares of company stock valued at $411,094. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

