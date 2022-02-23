Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) to post $34.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.50 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full year sales of $103.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $104.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $177.68 million, with estimates ranging from $160.65 million to $188.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Blockchain.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of ARBK traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,335. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.01. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Argo Blockchain by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 39,081 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

