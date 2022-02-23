Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Announces Earnings Results

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,643. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $78.77 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.98%.

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 80.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

