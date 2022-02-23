Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

AWI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.86.

NYSE AWI opened at $92.23 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $78.77 and a one year high of $118.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,589,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

