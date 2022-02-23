ASML Holding Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ASML in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.11 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASML’s FY2024 earnings at $26.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.00.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $640.27 on Monday. ASML has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $262.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $714.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $775.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in ASML by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

