ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives $845.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $845.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $8.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $631.73. The company had a trading volume of 996,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,992. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $501.11 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $258.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $711.46 and its 200 day moving average is $774.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

