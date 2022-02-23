Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note issued on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASPN. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

Shares of ASPN opened at $27.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84. The stock has a market cap of $903.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.72. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $65.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

