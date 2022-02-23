Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assertio in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $2.38 on Monday. Assertio has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Assertio by 520.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Assertio by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 268,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 137,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Assertio by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 128,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Assertio by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 121,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Assertio by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 118,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

