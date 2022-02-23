AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered AstroNova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $28.86 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 23.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

