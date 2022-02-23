ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.13. ATAC Resources shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 187,500 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11.
About ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC)
See Also
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for ATAC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATAC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.