Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after buying an additional 157,128 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Enbridge by 9.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 785,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 119.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

