Atria Investments LLC Has $6.06 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,725 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,889,000 after purchasing an additional 189,304 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 132.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 170,780 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $16,337,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after buying an additional 129,370 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.18. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $140.22.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.