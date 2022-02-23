Atria Investments LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $260.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

