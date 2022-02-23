Atria Investments LLC Purchases 21,479 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,479 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 201.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after buying an additional 120,678 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 497,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,442,000 after buying an additional 27,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.32.

