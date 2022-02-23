Autohome (ATHM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. Autohome has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $126.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Autohome alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 78,132 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Autohome by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 567,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,722,000 after acquiring an additional 116,989 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth $15,485,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Autohome by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 295,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 50,363 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. CLSA reduced their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.