Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives $49.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,101,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 19.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,130,000 after purchasing an additional 512,411 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,967,000 after purchasing an additional 655,555 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,537,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,691,000 after purchasing an additional 779,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,701,000 after purchasing an additional 170,482 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RNA opened at $15.87 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.71.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

