Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.930-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.420-$2.620 EPS.

AVA stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,414. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avista has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avista by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 69,059 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 51,149 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Avista by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Avista by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 622,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 35,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

