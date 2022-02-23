AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVRO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Europe decreased their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 112.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 110,244.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

AVRO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 55,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,800. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.62. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

