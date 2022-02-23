Axe (AXE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $28,635.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Axe has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $37,565.62 and $28,635.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.66 or 0.00299086 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

