AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 63,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,847. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $330.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AxoGen by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AxoGen by 428.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AxoGen by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

