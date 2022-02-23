AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 63,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,847. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $330.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
AxoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.
