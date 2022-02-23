B. Riley Trims Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Target Price to $183.00

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price dropped by B. Riley from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 126.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.81.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.10. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.