B. Riley Trims Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Target Price to $183.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price dropped by B. Riley from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 126.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.81.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CZR stock opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.10. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.