Baader Bank Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €110.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €110.00 ($125.00) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s previous close.

PUM has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) price target on Puma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on Puma in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €115.78 ($131.57).

Shares of PUM opened at €88.64 ($100.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion and a PE ratio of 40.62. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a fifty-two week high of €115.40 ($131.14).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

