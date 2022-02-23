Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Baby Bunting Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In related news, insider Matthew Spencer sold 565,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.09 ($3.66), for a total transaction of A$2,875,850.00 ($2,068,956.83).

Baby Bunting Group Limited operates as specialty retailer of baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, and Manchester and associated accessories. Its products primarily cater to parents with children from newborn to three years of age, and parents-to-be.

