Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Badger Meter has raised its dividend payment by 35.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Badger Meter has a payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $99.17 on Wednesday. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMI. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

