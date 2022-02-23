Bally’s (BALY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Bally’s to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BALY shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

