Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:BLX remained flat at $$15.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 71,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,628. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $615.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 37.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 352,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 33,345 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.