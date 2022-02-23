Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) vs. HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Head to Head Analysis

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. HMN Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. HMN Financial pays out 8.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Bancorp 34 and HMN Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 2.04 $710,000.00 N/A N/A HMN Financial $46.02 million 2.53 $13.56 million $3.00 8.43

HMN Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp 34 and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A HMN Financial 29.47% 12.60% 1.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of HMN Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of HMN Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bancorp 34 and HMN Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HMN Financial beats Bancorp 34 on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp 34 (Get Rating)

Bancorp 34, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. Its offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts. The company was founded in March 2016 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, NM.

About HMN Financial (Get Rating)

HMN Financial, Inc. is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Rochester, MN.

