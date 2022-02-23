Barclays Cuts Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $73.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $92.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s previous close.

SPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.40.

SPT opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.36. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.33 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $2,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,814,347 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,293,000 after acquiring an additional 266,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,057,000 after acquiring an additional 110,733 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 32.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,474,000 after acquiring an additional 349,124 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 10.4% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,258,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,487,000 after acquiring an additional 118,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Sprout Social by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

