Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 321 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 321 ($4.37) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BARC. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.86) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.40) target price on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.49) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 260.75 ($3.55).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 199.58 ($2.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £33.44 billion and a PE ratio of 6.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 197.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 191.57. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 156.91 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.99).

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.49), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($152,388.00).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

