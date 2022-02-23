Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 260,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,690,196 shares.The stock last traded at $11.00 and had previously closed at $10.47.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.26) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.60) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47.
About Barclays (NYSE:BCS)
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
