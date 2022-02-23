Barclays Raises Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to $96.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.06% from the company’s current price.

CPA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.89.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $89.67 on Wednesday. Copa has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.39 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.84.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copa will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 88.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Copa during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.