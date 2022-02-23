Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Baron Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 383,937,072 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market cap of £10.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87.
About Baron Oil (LON:BOIL)
