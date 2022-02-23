Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Baron Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 383,937,072 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market cap of £10.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87.

Get Baron Oil alerts:

About Baron Oil (LON:BOIL)

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 63.75% interest in Timor-Leste Tl-S0-19-16 PSC offshore license located in South East Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baron Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baron Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.