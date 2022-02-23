Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 3,915 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 144.3% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,637. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.08 and a twelve month high of $82.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.