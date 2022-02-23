Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises approximately 2.0% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co owned about 0.09% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $19,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,742. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BR. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

