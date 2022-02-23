Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

RTX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.24. 190,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,122,531. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average is $87.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $71.99 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.