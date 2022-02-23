Bath Savings Trust Co Has $6.72 Million Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Balchem were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,244,000 after buying an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Balchem by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 158,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,924,000 after purchasing an additional 83,469 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,234,000 after acquiring an additional 55,124 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 997,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,642,000 after acquiring an additional 51,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Balchem by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti upgraded Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

NASDAQ:BCPC traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $140.82. The stock had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,855. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.65 and its 200 day moving average is $151.09. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $118.42 and a 52 week high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

