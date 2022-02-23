Bath Savings Trust Co Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $393.38. 725,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,446,755. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $419.41 and a 200 day moving average of $416.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $341.92 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

