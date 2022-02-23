Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 463.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $380.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.42 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLM. Citigroup increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

