Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CarMax by 22.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CarMax by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after purchasing an additional 431,920 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 49.8% during the third quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,948,000 after buying an additional 374,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after buying an additional 324,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.46. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.90 and a 52-week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

