Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $103.79 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.63 and its 200 day moving average is $105.86.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.