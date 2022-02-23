Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 436.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after buying an additional 555,158 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 119,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44,573 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 73,187 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

