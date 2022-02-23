Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SEEMF opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Seeing Machines has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Ltd engages in the provision of computer vision technologies. The firm specializes in computer vision algorithms that track eye gaze, head position, and pupil size to detect driver drowsiness, distraction, and microsleep events which reduces transport related accidents. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket, and Other.

