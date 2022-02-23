Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS SEEMF opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Seeing Machines has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.
About Seeing Machines
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seeing Machines (SEEMF)
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.