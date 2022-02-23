BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BGSF. TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut BGSF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BGSF has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in BGSF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BGSF by 1,624.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BGSF during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BGSF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BGSF during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

