BIDR Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $50.86 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.71 million and $50.86 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BIDR has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.23 or 0.06956609 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,590.65 or 1.00145839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00046811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00049706 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.